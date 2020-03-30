Unsafe At Current Price? – salesforce.com inc. (CRM), Covetrus Inc. (CVET)

salesforce.com inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares are -10.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.64% or -$8.73 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +26.64% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.40% down YTD and -11.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.77% and -15.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the CRM stock is a Top Pick, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on January 17, 2020. 42 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the CRM stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 42 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 36 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $146.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $204.92. The forecasts give the salesforce.com inc. stock a price target range of $230.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $131.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.52% or -11.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.00% in the current quarter to $0.7, down from the $0.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.15, up 22.60% from $2.99 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.63 and $0.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 276 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1,306 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,647,502 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,958,749. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 901,711 and 1,042,617 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hawkins Mark J, a President and CFO at the company, sold 876 shares worth $133739.0 at $152.67 per share on Mar 25. The Chair of the Board & CEO had earlier sold another 10,000 CRM shares valued at $1.52 million on Mar 26. The shares were sold at $151.64 per share. Benioff Marc (Chair of the Board & CEO) sold 10,000 shares at $153.88 per share on Mar 25 for a total of $1.54 million while Wojcicki Susan, (Director) bought 1,100 shares on Mar 24 for $165463.0 with each share fetching $150.42.

Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET), on the other hand, is trading around $7.97 with a market cap of $858.29M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.62 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Covetrus Inc. (CVET) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CVET’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -25.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $197.0 million. This represented a 80.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.01 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.18 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.36 billion from $3.33 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $103.0 million, significantly lower than the $157.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $64.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at Covetrus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 54,089 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,212 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.34M shares after the latest sales, with 3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 99.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Covetrus Inc. having a total of 364 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 12.37 million shares worth more than $163.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 11.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.75 million and represent 10.97% of shares outstanding.