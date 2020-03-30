Unsafe At Current Price? – Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) shares are -50.55% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.32% or -$0.69 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +40.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.00% down YTD and -49.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 33.42% and -44.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.91. The forecasts give the Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock a price target range of $17.84 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.97. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.48% or 17.76%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), on the other hand, is trading around $0.66 with a market cap of $357.83M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 92.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CPG’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $39.99 million. This represented a 91.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $473.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.28 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$3.35 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $7.61 billion from $9.15 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $57.88 million while total current assets were at $475.9 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.31 billion, significantly lower than the $1.35 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $317.12 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.66% with a share float percentage of 525.88M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crescent Point Energy Corp. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc with over 37.11 million shares worth more than $165.88 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Franklin Resources, Inc held 7.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, with the investment firm holding over 15.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.97 million and represent 3.00% of shares outstanding.