Unsafe At Current Price? – Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares are -15.72% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.63% or -$0.2 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.91% down YTD and -16.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.47% and -9.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Kepler recommended the ERIC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 27, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ERIC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.56. The forecasts give the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock a price target range of $11.07 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.64. The two limits represent an upside potential of 33.15% or 3.14%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.30% in the current quarter to $0.08, down from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.5, up 0.50% from $0.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.58 for the next year.

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI), on the other hand, is trading around $2.72 with a market cap of $322.68M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PDLI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $51.02 million. This represented a 980.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted -$5.79 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.44 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $716.12 million from $865.14 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$32.44 million, significantly lower than the -$13.43 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$33.21 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at PDL BioPharma Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 2,142,857 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.36M shares after the latest sales, with 66.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.50% with a share float percentage of 118.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDL BioPharma Inc. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.78 million shares worth more than $34.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the investment firm holding over 9.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.93 million and represent 7.71% of shares outstanding.