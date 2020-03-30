Unsafe At Current Price? – UBS Group AG (UBS), New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) shares are -25.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.17% or -$0.51 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.13% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.62% down YTD and -25.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.71% and -17.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 10, 2019, Kepler recommended the UBS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 10, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $9.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 25.12.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 42.10% in the current quarter to $0.36, up from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.18, up 2.80% from $1.23 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

UBS Group AG, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 501 shares worth $4475.0 at $8.93 per share on Mar 25. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 615 UBS shares valued at $5932.0 on Mar 25. The shares were sold at $9.64 per share. UBS Group AG (10% Owner) sold 217,253 shares at $8.86 per share on Mar 24 for a total of $1.93 million while UBS Group AG, (10% Owner) sold 206,119 shares on Mar 24 for $1.73 million with each share fetching $8.37.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC), on the other hand, is trading around $8.27 with a market cap of $800.76M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NMFC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $64.4 million. This represented a 12.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $73.26 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.19 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$718.51 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at New Mountain Finance Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 493,850 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.93M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Mountain Finance Corporation having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company.