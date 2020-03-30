Volatility Returns To DCP Midstream LP (DCP), Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) shares are -85.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.83% or -$0.56 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +58.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -86.71% down YTD and -86.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.08% and -77.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, UBS recommended the DCP stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 24, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $3.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.77. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 81.41.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -122.90% in the current quarter to $0.31, up from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.25, up 11.70% from -$1.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 65,161,025 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 142,425 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Brien Sean, a Group Vice President and CFO at the company, bought 16,500 shares worth $99165.0 at $6.01 per share on Mar 12. The Vice President and Controller had earlier bought another 4,150 DCP shares valued at $24983.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $6.02 per share. Baldridge Don (President) bought 10,000 shares at $6.12 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $61150.0 while Walker Corey, (President) bought 25,000 shares on Mar 10 for $151250.0 with each share fetching $6.05.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR), on the other hand, is trading around $6.84 with a market cap of $774.56M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ABR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$11.38 million. This represented a 107.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $144.35 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.36 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.49 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$226.54 million, significantly lower than the -$37.73 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$227.01 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Arbor Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 220,164 shares. Insider sales totaled 919,993 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7M shares after the latest sales, with 10.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.10% with a share float percentage of 104.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arbor Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.58 million shares worth more than $65.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the investment firm holding over 3.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.95 million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.