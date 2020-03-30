Volatility Returns To Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT), Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares are 24.71% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.19% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -87.46% down YTD and 6.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.70% and -44.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.42. The forecasts give the Lianluo Smart Limited stock a price target range of $5.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 92.36% or 92.36%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), on the other hand, is trading around $11.82 with a market cap of $3.47B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GPK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $139.8 million. This represented a 90.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.52 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.29 billion from $7.19 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $665.8 million, significantly higher than the -$373.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $312.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Graphic Packaging Holding Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 568,599 shares. Insider sales totaled 248,918 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 81.11M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 287.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Graphic Packaging Holding Company having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.