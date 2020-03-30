Volatility Returns To Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), Teekay Corporation (TK)

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are -8.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.89% or $0.23 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +46.78% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -24.91% down YTD and -3.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.91% and -9.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the PTON stock is a Buy, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 28, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the PTON stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.33. The forecasts give the Peloton Interactive Inc. stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.27% or 0.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and -$0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 17,241 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,313,456. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 3,313,456 in purchases and sales respectively.

LYNCH WILLIAM, a President at the company, sold 59,268 shares worth $1.45 million at $24.41 per share on Mar 24. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 530,789 PTON shares valued at $13.19 million on Mar 25. The shares were sold at $24.85 per share. Hadley Harbor Master Investors (10% Owner) sold 434,211 shares at $24.51 per share on Mar 24 for a total of $10.64 million while Hadley Harbor Master Investors, (10% Owner) sold 238,222 shares on Mar 23 for $5.73 million with each share fetching $24.05.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK), on the other hand, is trading around $2.80 with a market cap of $297.22M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Teekay Corporation (TK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $270.08 million. This represented a 35.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $420.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.97 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $7.95 billion from $8.13 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $256.13 million, significantly higher than the $84.41 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $157.41 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 41.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.20% with a share float percentage of 69.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teekay Corporation having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company.