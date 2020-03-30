Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is -43.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.10 and a high of $54.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The WFC stock was last observed hovering at around $30.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.88% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -16.46% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.28, the stock is -7.13% and -27.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.79 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -36.33% off its SMA200. WFC registered -38.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.95.

The stock witnessed a -28.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.08%, and is 14.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.49% over the week and 8.64% over the month.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has around 259800 employees, a market worth around $127.03B and $66.08B in sales. and $66.08B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.53 and Fwd P/E is 7.00. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.61% and -44.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $19.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Top Institutional Holders

For Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), with 3.21B shares held by insiders accounting for 78.23% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.20B, and float is at 4.08B with Short Float at 1.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NOSKI CHARLES H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NOSKI CHARLES H bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $29.53 per share for a total of $590600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20235.0 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that SCHARF CHARLES W (CEO & President) bought a total of 173,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $28.69 per share for $4.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 176916.0 shares of the WFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, DALEY WILLIAM M (Vice Chairman – Public Affairs) acquired 11,100 shares at an average price of $40.99 for $454989.0. The insider now directly holds 5,600 shares of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC).

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -20.97% down over the past 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -31.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.87% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.4.