What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Amgen Inc. (AMGN), Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares are -17.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.11% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -18.69% down YTD and -18.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.32% and -2.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 27, 2020, Barclays recommended the AMGN stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AMGN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $198.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $245.52. The forecasts give the Amgen Inc. stock a price target range of $277.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $185.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.42% or -7.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.20% in the current quarter to $3.77, up from the $3.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $15.67, up 7.80% from $14.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.68 and $4.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $17.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 49 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 201,710 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 144,356. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 98,844 and 61,126 in purchases and sales respectively.

Williams R Sanders, a Director at the company, sold 425 shares worth $99331.0 at $233.72 per share on Feb 06. The SVP, Business Development had earlier sold another 9,264 AMGN shares valued at $2.13 million on Feb 06. The shares were sold at $229.93 per share. Meline David W (EVP & CFO) sold 8,737 shares at $234.36 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $2.05 million while Graham Jonathan P, (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy.) sold 9,000 shares on Nov 22 for $2.07 million with each share fetching $230.54.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.62 with a market cap of $51.04M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $3.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 83.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.87 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NBRV’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $22.4 million. This represented a -6627.63% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $333000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $94.11 million from $90.12 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $175000.0 while total current assets were at $91.17 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$71.89 million, significantly higher than the -$72.72 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$71.95 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 18 times at Nabriva Therapeutics plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 918,800 shares. Insider sales totaled 44,452 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.17M shares after the latest sales, with 365.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.40% with a share float percentage of 82.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nabriva Therapeutics plc having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.13 million shares worth more than $8.09 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 6.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the investment firm holding over 4.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.13 million and represent 4.91% of shares outstanding.