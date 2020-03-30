What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares are -69.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.05% or -$1.18 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +46.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.84% down YTD and -69.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 37.89% and -63.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 07, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the BLMN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 12, 2019. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the BLMN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.66 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.07. The forecasts give the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.03% or -11.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.60% in the current quarter to $0.63, down from the $0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.08, down -1.90% from $1.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.28 and $0.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 914,451 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 664,216. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 335,622 and 112,726 in purchases and sales respectively.

SMITH ELIZABETH A, a Executive Chairman at the company, sold 8,692 shares worth $172536.0 at $19.85 per share on May 08. The Executive Chairman had earlier sold another 427,884 BLMN shares valued at $8.45 million on May 09. The shares were sold at $19.75 per share. SMITH ELIZABETH A (Executive Chairman) sold 42,140 shares at $20.00 per share on May 07 for a total of $842800.0 while SMITH ELIZABETH A, (Executive Chairman) sold 65,486 shares on May 06 for $1.31 million with each share fetching $20.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), on the other hand, is trading around $31.97 with a market cap of $5.91B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.76 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KNX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $834000.0. This represented a 99.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.2 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.86 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.28 billion from $8.32 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $8.91 million while total current assets were at $890.03 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $839.59 million, significantly lower than the $881.98 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $9.62 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 72 times at Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 91,869 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,846,080 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.52M shares after the latest sales, with -8.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.30% with a share float percentage of 122.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 25.6 million shares worth more than $917.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $441.04 million and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.