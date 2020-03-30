What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – iBio Inc. (IBIO), Ameren Corporation (AEE)

iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares are 361.85% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.17% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +447.62% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.18% down YTD and 396.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.21% and 32.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.00. The forecasts give the iBio Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 96.17% or 96.17%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 121,976 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 121,976 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), on the other hand, is trading around $74.24 with a market cap of $19.37B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $89.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ameren Corporation (AEE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AEE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $91.0 million. This represented a 93.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.32 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.38 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $28.93 billion from $28.55 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.17 billion, significantly higher than the $2.17 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$272.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Ameren Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 391,765 shares. Insider sales totaled 185,909 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.12M shares after the latest sales, with 43.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.10% with a share float percentage of 245.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ameren Corporation having a total of 865 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.51 million shares worth more than $2.34 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.81 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.44 billion and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.