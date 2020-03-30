What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) shares are -83.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.63% or -$0.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.30% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -84.98% down YTD and -83.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -37.12% and -73.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, UBS recommended the WES stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 23, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the WES stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.27. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 80.78.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 34.80% in the current quarter to $0.51, up from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2, up 6.90% from $1.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.43 and $0.55. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 627,703 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 18,129,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 422,200 and 18,121,282 in purchases and sales respectively.

CRANE JAMES R, a Director at the company, bought 340,700 shares worth $2.0 million at $5.87 per share on Mar 10. The President & CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 WES shares valued at $54500.0 on Mar 10. The shares were bought at $5.45 per share. CRANE JAMES R (Director) bought 71,500 shares at $13.70 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $979836.0 while CRANE JAMES R, (Director) bought 9,890 shares on Nov 21 for $177786.0 with each share fetching $17.98.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), on the other hand, is trading around $4.33 with a market cap of $637.72M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cerus Corporation (CERS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CERS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -70.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $33.9 million. This represented a -27.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $26.49 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.11 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $165.53 million from $164.44 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $50.73 million while total current assets were at $128.11 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$65.84 million, significantly lower than the -$31.25 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$74.77 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 55 times at Cerus Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 36 times and accounting for 831,490 shares. Insider sales totaled 270,425 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.38M shares after the latest sales, with 19.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.00% with a share float percentage of 147.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cerus Corporation having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.58 million shares worth more than $48.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 7.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 11.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.69 million and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.