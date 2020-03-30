What should you know before buying stock in Twitter Inc. (TWTR)

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is -21.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $45.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The TWTR stock was last observed hovering at around $26.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.02% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are -40.5% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.29, the stock is -13.40% and -22.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.59 million and changing -4.24% at the moment leaves the stock -28.91% off its SMA200. TWTR registered -23.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.82.

The stock witnessed a -23.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.49%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 9.54% over the month.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $19.64B and $3.46B in sales. and $3.46B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.54 and Fwd P/E is 24.75. Profit margin for the company is 42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.45% and -44.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is a “Hold”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 27 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twitter Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $841.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.00% in year-over-year returns.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Top Institutional Holders

1,065 institutions hold shares in Twitter Inc. (TWTR), with 27.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.58% while institutional investors hold 75.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 776.76M, and float is at 754.32M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 73.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 81.09 million shares valued at $2.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.37% of the TWTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 51.75 million shares valued at $1.66 billion to account for 6.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 48.88 million shares representing 6.25% and valued at over $1.57 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.29% of the shares totaling 33.59 million with a market value of $1.08 billion.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Twitter Inc. (TWTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SEGAL NED D., the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that SEGAL NED D. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $33.78 per share for a total of $270240.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 637436.0 shares.

Twitter Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Montano Michael (Engineering Lead) sold a total of 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $35.06 per share for $61355.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 641243.0 shares of the TWTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Derella Matthew (VP, Revenue & Partnerships) disposed off 16,219 shares at an average price of $35.18 for $570583.0. The insider now directly holds 364,849 shares of Twitter Inc. (TWTR).

Twitter Inc. (TWTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) that is trading -82.44% down over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -5.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.3% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 29.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.46.