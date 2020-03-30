Which institution holds the most shares in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is -23.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.70 and a high of $47.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMCSA stock was last observed hovering at around $36.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.17% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.98% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 6.57% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.57, the stock is -8.49% and -17.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.78 million and changing -5.91% at the moment leaves the stock -20.98% off its SMA200. CMCSA registered -14.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.79.

The stock witnessed a -15.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.13%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) has around 190000 employees, a market worth around $156.26B and $108.94B in sales. and $108.94B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.21 and Fwd P/E is 10.17. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.04% and -27.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comcast Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.71 with sales reaching $27.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Top Institutional Holders

2,624 institutions hold shares in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), with 31.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 86.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.52B, and float is at 4.51B with Short Float at 1.84%. Institutions hold 85.40% of the Float.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Insider Activity

A total of 128 insider transactions have happened at Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murdock Daniel C., the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Murdock Daniel C. sold 672 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $35.64 per share for a total of $23950.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2654.0 shares.

Comcast Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Murdock Daniel C. (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 919 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $36.23 per share for $33295.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3326.0 shares of the CMCSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Murdock Daniel C. (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,038 shares at an average price of $36.55 for $37939.0. The insider now directly holds 3,573 shares of Comcast Corporation (CMCSA).

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) that is trading -24.81% down over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -12.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.16% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 80.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.