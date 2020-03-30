Markets

Which institution holds the most shares in XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA)

By Andrew Francis

XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) is -66.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $5.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The XSPA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.78% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -33.65% and -66.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.75 million and changing -4.35% at the moment leaves the stock -79.57% off its SMA200. XSPA registered -92.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5960 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9102.

The stock witnessed a -67.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.85%, and is 40.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 51.14% over the week and 60.15% over the month.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) has around 673 employees, a market worth around $4.59M and $49.20M in sales. and $49.20M in sales Profit margin for the company is -42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 348.20% and -95.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-194.90%).

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

XpresSpa Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $11.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -449.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8,138.60% in year-over-year returns.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA), with 295.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.04% while institutional investors hold 39.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.49M, and float is at 7.37M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 38.44% of the Float.

XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at XpresSpa Group Inc. (XSPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

