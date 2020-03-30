Which Institutions Own Shares In Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is -79.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.03 and a high of $59.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The NCLH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.69%.

Currently trading at $12.02, the stock is -35.55% and -69.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.9 million and changing -23.49% at the moment leaves the stock -75.39% off its SMA200. NCLH registered -77.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.84.

The stock witnessed a -65.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.67%, and is 37.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.98% over the week and 24.75% over the month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $6.46B in sales. and $6.46B in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.79 and Fwd P/E is 2.93. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.98% and -79.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Analyst Forecasts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $1.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.30% in year-over-year returns.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Top Institutional Holders

690 institutions hold shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 106.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 212.88M, and float is at 211.47M with Short Float at 2.55%. Institutions hold 105.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 24.71 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.59% of the NCLH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.7 million shares valued at $1.38 billion to account for 11.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 17.63 million shares representing 8.27% and valued at over $1.03 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.68% of the shares totaling 14.25 million with a market value of $832.35 million.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Del Rio Frank J, the company’s Pres. & CEO. SEC filings show that Del Rio Frank J sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $51.80 per share for a total of $207200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388094.0 shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Del Rio Frank J (Pres. & CEO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $57.50 per share for $230000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 392094.0 shares of the NCLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Del Rio Frank J (Pres. & CEO) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $55.67 for $222692.0. The insider now directly holds 396,094 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH).

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) that is trading -75.11% down over the past 12 months. Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) is -38.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 62.07% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.08.