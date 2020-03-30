Who are the Institutional Holders in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) is -87.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $8.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.58, the stock is -38.39% and -73.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.18 million and changing -12.59% at the moment leaves the stock -85.64% off its SMA200. CPE registered -92.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6474 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4926.

The stock witnessed a -71.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -87.73%, and is 32.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.71% over the week and 32.81% over the month.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has around 475 employees, a market worth around $199.84M and $671.60M in sales. and $671.60M in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.31 and Fwd P/E is 0.71. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.11% and -93.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $359.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 114.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 152.10% in year-over-year returns.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Top Institutional Holders

406 institutions hold shares in Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), with 8.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.16% while institutional investors hold 116.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 343.49M, and float is at 343.49M with Short Float at 22.73%. Institutions hold 114.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 61.42 million shares valued at $296.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.48% of the CPE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 41.48 million shares valued at $200.37 million to account for 10.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 25.99 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $125.54 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.45% of the shares totaling 25.57 million with a market value of $123.51 million.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Conaway Gregory F, the company’s Vice President & CAO. SEC filings show that Conaway Gregory F bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $0.48 per share for a total of $48000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 422908.0 shares.

Callon Petroleum Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that WEBSTER STEVEN A (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $0.52 per share for $51610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.49 million shares of the CPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Conaway Gregory F (Vice President & CAO) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $96900.0. The insider now directly holds 322,908 shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE).

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) that is trading -93.36% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -51.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.46% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 83.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.