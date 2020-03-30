Who are the Institutional Holders in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is -34.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.91 and a high of $141.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $98.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.99% off its average median price target of $133.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.39% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -18.35% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.13, the stock is -7.51% and -24.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 29.29 million and changing -7.12% at the moment leaves the stock -24.46% off its SMA200. JPM registered -9.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $112.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $124.69.

The stock witnessed a -24.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.46%, and is 9.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 256981 employees, a market worth around $286.14B and $84.04B in sales. and $84.04B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.48 and Fwd P/E is 8.08. Profit margin for the company is 41.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.49% and -35.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.7 with sales reaching $29.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

3,573 institutions hold shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), with 26.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 76.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.14B, and float is at 3.05B with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 76.23% of the Float.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pinto Daniel E, the company’s Co-President & COO, CEO CIB. SEC filings show that Pinto Daniel E sold 15,212 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $135.72 per share for a total of $2.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Petno Douglas B (CEO Commercial Banking) sold a total of 62,085 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $131.94 per share for $8.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 304669.0 shares of the JPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Erdoes Mary E. (CEO Asset & Wealth Management) acquired 51,000 shares at an average price of $100.00 for $5.1 million. The insider now directly holds 51,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -20.97% down over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -21.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.57% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.22.