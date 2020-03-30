Who are the Institutional Holders in Synchrony Financial (SYF)?

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is -52.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.15 and a high of $38.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The SYF stock was last observed hovering at around $19.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.93% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.62% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 5.0% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.10, the stock is -21.93% and -40.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.76 million and changing -10.14% at the moment leaves the stock -48.85% off its SMA200. SYF registered -46.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.91.

The stock witnessed a -42.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.84%, and is 27.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.10% over the week and 11.10% over the month.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $10.83B and $19.09B in sales. and $19.09B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.08 and Fwd P/E is 3.77. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.74% and -55.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.50%).

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synchrony Financial (SYF) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synchrony Financial is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $4.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Top Institutional Holders

1,037 institutions hold shares in Synchrony Financial (SYF), with 2.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 98.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 633.30M, and float is at 611.21M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 98.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.04 million shares valued at $1.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.65% of the SYF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 41.19 million shares valued at $1.48 billion to account for 6.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 35.38 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $1.27 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 27.25 million with a market value of $981.1 million.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Synchrony Financial (SYF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 83 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MELITO DAVID P. SEC filings show that MELITO DAVID P sold 7,658 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $229740.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23335.0 shares.

Synchrony Financial disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Casellas Alberto sold a total of 14,669 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $29.97 per share for $439630.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69072.0 shares of the SYF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, DOUBLES BRIAN D disposed off 120,000 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $3.6 million. The insider now directly holds 232,913 shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Synchrony Financial (SYF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) that is trading -59.00% down over the past 12 months. FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) is -19.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.39% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.78.