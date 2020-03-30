Who is the Top Investor In AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is -25.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.25 and a high of $19.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGNC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.06% off the consensus price target high of $20.25 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 22.65% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.15, the stock is -4.41% and -21.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.78 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -21.65% off its SMA200. AGNC registered -27.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.84.

The stock witnessed a -25.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.03%, and is 33.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.58% over the week and 14.44% over the month.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $7.38B and $2.92B in sales. and $2.92B in sales Current P/E ratio is 11.44 and Fwd P/E is 5.67. Profit margin for the company is 21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.40% and -33.08% from its 52-week high.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $334.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 450.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 95.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 104.00% in year-over-year returns.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Top Institutional Holders

564 institutions hold shares in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 68.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 561.13M, and float is at 538.95M with Short Float at 3.62%. Institutions hold 68.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 61.06 million shares valued at $1.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.29% of the AGNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 54.0 million shares valued at $954.72 million to account for 9.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 22.41 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $396.28 million, while Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 20.73 million with a market value of $366.54 million.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis Morris A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Davis Morris A. bought 7,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $17.02 per share for a total of $125060.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25953.0 shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that Kain Gary D (Director, CEO, and CIO) bought a total of 97,802 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $17.73 per share for $1.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.63 million shares of the AGNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Kain Gary D (Director, CEO, and CIO) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $17.01 for $127575.0. The insider now directly holds 11,197 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -46.20% down over the past 12 months. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is -74.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.9% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.