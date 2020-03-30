Who is the Top Investor In Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)?

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is 3.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $22.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $19.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.04% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -6.89% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.24, the stock is 3.83% and 2.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.3 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 9.07% off its SMA200. GOLD registered 38.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.09.

The stock witnessed a -2.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.79%, and is 21.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 10.84% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 22100 employees, a market worth around $34.23B and $9.72B in sales. and $9.72B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.55 and Fwd P/E is 24.29. Profit margin for the company is 40.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.15% and -14.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $3.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 270.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 45.60% in year-over-year returns.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.09% while institutional investors hold 37.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 37.44% of the Float.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading -10.89% down over the past 12 months. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 3.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.3% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.91.