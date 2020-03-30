Who is the Top Investor In Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)?

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is -70.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.08 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is 42.92% and -49.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 360.14 million and changing 193.13% at the moment leaves the stock -93.49% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -98.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3317 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4849.

The stock witnessed a -27.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.74%, and is 134.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 77.53% over the week and 41.63% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $5.99M and $51.20M in sales. and $51.20M in sales Profit margin for the company is -38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.64% and -98.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.60%).

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.10% this year.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), with institutional investors hold 3.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.56M, and float is at 25.01M with Short Float at 1.53%. Institutions hold 3.20% of the Float.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.