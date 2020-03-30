Why has Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) gained 1.03 in last trading?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is -17.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The BMY stock was last observed hovering at around $52.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $73.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.18% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.58% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.79, the stock is -3.19% and -13.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.49 million and changing 1.03% at the moment leaves the stock -3.24% off its SMA200. BMY registered 10.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.22.

The stock witnessed a -11.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.46%, and is 9.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.95% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $122.72B and $26.15B in sales. and $26.15B in sales Current P/E ratio is 24.03 and Fwd P/E is 7.15. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.27% and -22.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.49 with sales reaching $10.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 74.30% in year-over-year returns.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Top Institutional Holders

2,799 institutions hold shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 79.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.32B, and float is at 2.26B with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 79.68% of the Float.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider Activity

A total of 199 insider transactions have happened at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 91 and purchases happening 108 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Elicker John E, the company’s EVP, Investor Relations. SEC filings show that Elicker John E sold 15,805 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $61.01 per share for a total of $964263.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58666.0 shares.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that VESSEY RUPERT (Pres., Research & Early Dev.) sold a total of 84,308 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $60.59 per share for $5.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48343.0 shares of the BMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Dubow Adam (Chief Compliance & Ethics Offi) disposed off 1,740 shares at an average price of $58.81 for $102329.0. The insider now directly holds 15,749 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 4.00% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is -11.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.69% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 61.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.