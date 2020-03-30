Why has Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) dropped -9.28 in last trading?

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is -74.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $18.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.7% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -76.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.52, the stock is -30.26% and -59.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.75 million and changing -9.28% at the moment leaves the stock -70.01% off its SMA200. MRO registered -79.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.0946 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.0545.

The stock witnessed a -55.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.29%, and is -1.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.09% over the week and 15.12% over the month.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $5.14B in sales. and $5.14B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.96 and Fwd P/E is 35.56. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.00% and -81.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $1.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Top Institutional Holders

852 institutions hold shares in Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), with 2.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 86.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 801.00M, and float is at 793.56M with Short Float at 4.02%. Institutions hold 86.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 94.28 million shares valued at $1.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.85% of the MRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 83.87 million shares valued at $1.14 billion to account for 10.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 66.45 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $902.46 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 6.91% of the shares totaling 54.98 million with a market value of $746.63 million.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TILLMAN LEE M, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that TILLMAN LEE M bought 28,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $3.62 per share for a total of $103406.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.14 million shares.

Marathon Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that TILLMAN LEE M (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 28,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $3.38 per share for $94581.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the MRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, TILLMAN LEE M (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 27,500 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $110000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,080,630 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading -44.18% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 54.25% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.64.