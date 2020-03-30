Why has Oracle Corporation (ORCL) dropped -1.29 in last trading?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is -5.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.71 and a high of $60.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORCL stock was last observed hovering at around $50.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.81% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -42.37% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.83, the stock is 6.23% and -2.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.92 million and changing -1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -7.94% off its SMA200. ORCL registered -6.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.48.

The stock witnessed a -1.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.98%, and is 9.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 7.45% over the month.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) has around 136000 employees, a market worth around $164.81B and $39.77B in sales. and $39.77B in sales Current P/E ratio is 15.68 and Fwd P/E is 11.84. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.48% and -17.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is a “Hold”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 21 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oracle Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.21 with sales reaching $10.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.40% in year-over-year returns.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Top Institutional Holders

2,456 institutions hold shares in Oracle Corporation (ORCL), with 1.15B shares held by insiders accounting for 36.36% while institutional investors hold 84.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.31B, and float is at 2.01B with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 53.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 169.5 million shares valued at $8.98 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.37% of the ORCL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 157.0 million shares valued at $8.32 billion to account for 4.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 94.2 million shares representing 2.99% and valued at over $4.99 billion, while Loomis Sayles & Company, LP holds 1.24% of the shares totaling 39.05 million with a market value of $2.07 billion.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Oracle Corporation (ORCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MOORMAN CHARLES W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOORMAN CHARLES W bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $48.59 per share for a total of $971862.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38561.0 shares.

Oracle Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that BERG JEFFREY (Director) sold a total of 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $49.18 per share for $4.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67594.0 shares of the ORCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, MOORMAN CHARLES W (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $45.23 for $452300.0. The insider now directly holds 18,561 shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL).

Oracle Corporation (ORCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading 16.05% up over the past 12 months. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is -11.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.74% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.