Why should you buy stock in Ambev S.A. (ABEV)?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is -46.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABEV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.22% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 28.29% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.51, the stock is -8.59% and -28.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.84 million and changing -4.92% at the moment leaves the stock -41.14% off its SMA200. ABEV registered -40.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1111 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1260.

The stock witnessed a -22.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.71%, and is 4.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.92% over the week and 9.87% over the month.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $39.48B. Current P/E ratio is 14.26 and Fwd P/E is 13.21. Distance from 52-week low is 25.50% and -52.77% from its 52-week high.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ambev S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $2.73B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.70% in year-over-year returns.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Top Institutional Holders

431 institutions hold shares in Ambev S.A. (ABEV), with institutional investors hold 8.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.73B, and float is at 4.39B with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 8.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. with over 150.06 million shares valued at $699.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.70% of the ABEV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 143.18 million shares valued at $667.24 million to account for 11.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 107.18 million shares representing 8.36% and valued at over $499.47 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 6.66% of the shares totaling 85.45 million with a market value of $398.19 million.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Boston Beer Company Inc. (SAM) that is trading 21.99% up over the past 12 months. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is -48.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 88.94% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.6.