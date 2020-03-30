Why should you buy stock in Bank of America Corporation (BAC)?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is -38.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.95 and a high of $35.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The BAC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.0% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 6.09% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.60, the stock is -7.37% and -26.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 91.04 million and changing -4.93% at the moment leaves the stock -28.81% off its SMA200. BAC registered -20.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.37.

The stock witnessed a -25.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.19%, and is 9.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 8.70% over the month.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has around 208000 employees, a market worth around $194.69B and $71.24B in sales. and $71.24B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.85 and Fwd P/E is 6.92. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.33% and -39.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of America Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $22.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Top Institutional Holders

2,891 institutions hold shares in Bank of America Corporation (BAC), with 8.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 73.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.01B, and float is at 8.72B with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 73.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 925.01 million shares valued at $32.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.60% of the BAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 620.15 million shares valued at $21.84 billion to account for 7.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 537.9 million shares representing 6.17% and valued at over $18.94 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.11% of the shares totaling 358.92 million with a market value of $12.64 billion.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at Bank of America Corporation (BAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 62 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ bought 5 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $14.70 per share for a total of $74.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.0 shares.

Bank of America Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ (10% Owner) bought a total of 3 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $14.70 per share for $44.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.0 shares of the BAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ (10% Owner) acquired 165 shares at an average price of $15.29 for $2523.0. The insider now directly holds 165 shares of Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is trading -38.32% down over the past 12 months. Barclays PLC (BCS) is -39.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.57% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 78.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.