Will Moderna Inc. (MRNA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is 53.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.54 and a high of $36.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $27.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.11% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.87% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -0.17% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.05, the stock is 12.79% and 28.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.28 million and changing 7.55% at the moment leaves the stock 66.39% off its SMA200. MRNA registered 52.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.83.

The stock witnessed a 14.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.31%, and is 6.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.80% over the week and 16.18% over the month.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has around 830 employees, a market worth around $11.04B and $60.20M in sales. and $60.20M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 160.40% and -16.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moderna Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $18.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.50% year-over-year.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Moderna Inc. (MRNA), with 89.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.31% while institutional investors hold 55.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 367.52M, and float is at 249.34M with Short Float at 8.08%. Institutions hold 40.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity Growth Company Fund with over 804751.0 shares valued at $20.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.24% of the MRNA Shares outstanding. As of Apr 29, 2019, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund with 509800.0 shares valued at $13.27 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advanced Series Tr-AST/Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Growth Port which holds 267356.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $4.08 million, while John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Fundamental All Cap Core Tr holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 247989.0 with a market value of $5.05 million.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 142 insider transactions have happened at Moderna Inc. (MRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 132 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoge Stephen, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Hoge Stephen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $25.23 per share for a total of $126138.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.04 million shares.

Moderna Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Hoge Stephen (President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $27.93 per share for $139674.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.04 million shares of the MRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Zaks Tal Zvi (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $29.13 for $291300.0. The insider now directly holds 54,770 shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA).