Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) Vs. Inseego Corp. (INSG): Which Is Riskier?

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) shares are -4.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.97% or $0.28 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.32% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.41% down YTD and -4.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.89% and -3.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 18, 2019, SVB Leerink recommended the WMGI stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Jefferies had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on December 24, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the WMGI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.02. The forecasts give the Wright Medical Group N.V. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 6.45% or 0.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -216.70% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.18, up 10.10% from $0 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.13. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 75 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,269,190 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,040,394. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 36,081 and 205,421 in purchases and sales respectively.

Regan Barry J., a SVP, Operations at the company, sold 15,486 shares worth $465354.0 at $30.05 per share on Feb 28. The Director had earlier sold another 43,000 WMGI shares valued at $1.3 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $30.30 per share. MICLOT JOHN L (Director) sold 10,309 shares at $30.13 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $310560.0 while BLACKFORD GARY, (Director) sold 3,075 shares on Feb 27 for $92936.0 with each share fetching $30.22.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG), on the other hand, is trading around $6.07 with a market cap of $557.10M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Inseego Corp. (INSG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INSG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $24.06 million. This represented a 54.03% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $52.33 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $161.37 million from $158.69 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$18.0 million, significantly lower than the -$1.76 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$24.62 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Inseego Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 29,228 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 681.5k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.80% with a share float percentage of 91.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inseego Corp. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aviva Holdings Ltd. with over 21.97 million shares worth more than $161.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Aviva Holdings Ltd. held 22.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.72 million and represent 3.51% of shares outstanding.