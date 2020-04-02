A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) shares are -63.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.99% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -63.10% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.35% and -22.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the ETRN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on January 07, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ETRN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.55. The forecasts give the Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.35% or 17.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 163.80% in the current quarter to $0.35, up from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.28, down -8.00% from $3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 390,401 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 15,451. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 137,938 and 7,938 in purchases and sales respectively.

KARAM THOMAS F, a Chairman and CEO at the company, bought 75,000 shares worth $487500.0 at $6.50 per share on Mar 04. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 ETRN shares valued at $89400.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $4.47 per share.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP), on the other hand, is trading around $62.79 with a market cap of $16.43B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $110.74 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 136 times at Microchip Technology Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 66 times and accounting for 163,868 shares. Insider sales totaled 80,085 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 70 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.26M shares after the latest sales, with 2.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.19% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 234.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microchip Technology Incorporated having a total of 1,118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.66 million shares worth more than $3.0 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the investment firm holding over 25.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.62 billion and represent 10.45% of shares outstanding.