A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) shares are -44.79% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.32% or -$1.78 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.56% down YTD and -44.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.95% and -42.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the LEVI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on April 01, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LEVI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.75. The forecasts give the Levi Strauss & Co. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.28% or -6.5%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.97, down -0.00% from $1.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.38 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 80 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,033,650 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,739,547. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 974,009 and 1,129,913 in purchases and sales respectively.

Haas Jennifer C., a 10% Owner at the company, sold 5,047 shares worth $102914.0 at $20.39 per share on Feb 12. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 15,141 LEVI shares valued at $308743.0 on Feb 12. The shares were sold at $20.39 per share. Haas Bradley J. (10% Owner) sold 757 shares at $20.39 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $15436.0 while Eisenhardt Elizabeth H, (10% Owner) sold 42,144 shares on Feb 11 for $846816.0 with each share fetching $20.09.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), on the other hand, is trading around $33.03 with a market cap of $6.43B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.08% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Americold Realty Trust (COLD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

COLD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.08 million. This represented a 99.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $485.98 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $236.19 million, significantly higher than the $188.17 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$66.24 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Americold Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 160,125 shares. Insider sales totaled 48,315 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 710.58k shares after the latest sales, with 24.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 194.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Americold Realty Trust having a total of 464 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.28 million shares worth more than $956.46 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $482.28 million and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.