A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), United States Steel Corporation (X)

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares are -14.53% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.95% or -$2.5 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -14.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.94% and -23.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Needham recommended the UBER stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 20, 2020. 42 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the UBER stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 42 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 30 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.42 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $43.28. The forecasts give the Uber Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $23.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.63% or -8.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.50% in the current quarter to -$0.66, up from the -$2.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.19, up 8.50% from -$6.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.17 and -$0.38. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.26 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 44 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 242 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 660,230,210 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 112,708,598. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 3,266,559 in purchases and sales respectively.

Camp Garrett, a Director at the company, sold 170,000 shares worth $4.55 million at $26.77 per share on Mar 25. The Director had earlier sold another 170,000 UBER shares valued at $4.7 million on Mar 26. The shares were sold at $27.62 per share. Camp Garrett (Director) sold 170,000 shares at $25.28 per share on Mar 24 for a total of $4.3 million while Camp Garrett, (Director) sold 170,000 shares on Mar 12 for $3.95 million with each share fetching $23.24.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), on the other hand, is trading around $6.39 with a market cap of $1.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.84 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at United States Steel Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 969,734 shares. Insider sales totaled 38,954 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.29M shares after the latest sales, with 73.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.40% with a share float percentage of 167.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United States Steel Corporation having a total of 408 institutions that hold shares in the company.