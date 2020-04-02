A focus on opportunistic stocks: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) shares are -41.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.11% or -$2.17 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -41.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.89% and -27.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the LVS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 16, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LVS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $40.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $71.25. The forecasts give the Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock a price target range of $83.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.45% or 19.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.80% in the current quarter to $0.45, down from the $0.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.61, down -12.00% from $3.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.24 and $0.84. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.41 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,827,106 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,606,667. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The EVP & Global General Counsel had earlier sold another 66,667 LVS shares valued at $4.01 million on Sep 13. The shares were sold at $60.16 per share.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR), on the other hand, is trading around $5.60 with a market cap of $954.02M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 70.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 87 times at Murphy Oil Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 48 times and accounting for 1,035,101 shares. Insider sales totaled 328,687 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.76M shares after the latest sales, with 9.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 143.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Murphy Oil Corporation having a total of 419 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 20.4 million shares worth more than $546.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital International Investors held 12.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $448.93 million and represent 10.65% of shares outstanding.