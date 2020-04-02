A focus on opportunistic stocks: Medallia Inc. (MDLA), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

Medallia Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) shares are -42.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.63% or -$2.13 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.44% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -48.65% down YTD and -42.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.36% and -26.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 13, 2019, William Blair recommended the MDLA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on January 17, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the MDLA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.45. The forecasts give the Medallia Inc. stock a price target range of $52.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.56% or 28.36%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.01, up 17.90% from -$0.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 69 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 73 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 298,527,478 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 157,750,459. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 280,973 and 2,178,227 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hald Borge, a Director at the company, sold 290,000 shares worth $6.43 million at $22.18 per share on Mar 25. The Director had earlier sold another 290,000 MDLA shares valued at $6.43 million on Mar 25. The shares were sold at $22.17 per share. Stretch Leslie (President & CEO) sold 30,262 shares at $20.99 per share on Mar 20 for a total of $635109.0 while Duan Jimmy C., (Chief Customer Officer and EVP) sold 50,415 shares on Mar 16 for $989248.0 with each share fetching $19.62.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.15 with a market cap of $322.59M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CHK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $138.0 million. This represented a 92.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.93 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.19 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.67 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $16.19 billion from $16.58 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.62 billion, significantly lower than the $1.73 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.54 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Chesapeake Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 7,704,279 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,634,211 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.36M shares after the latest sales, with 24.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.30% with a share float percentage of 1.76B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chesapeake Energy Corporation having a total of 493 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. with over 200.0 million shares worth more than $620.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Carlyle Group L.P., with the investment firm holding over 172.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $535.98 million and represent 10.58% of shares outstanding.