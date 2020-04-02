A focus on opportunistic stocks: MGM Resorts International (MGM), Vale S.A. (VALE)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares are -64.62% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.25% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +99.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.02% down YTD and -64.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.11% and -49.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Argus recommended the MGM stock is a Hold, while earlier, Susquehanna had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MGM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.89. The forecasts give the MGM Resorts International stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.29% or -17.7%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1,403.80% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.22, down -12.60% from $3.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.01 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 8,098,076 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,327,311. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,194,193 and 798,517 in purchases and sales respectively.

HORNBUCKLE WILLIAM, a PRESIDENT AND ACTING CEO at the company, bought 33,000 shares worth $396792.0 at $12.02 per share on Mar 31. The Director had earlier bought another 1,000,000 MGM shares valued at $11.94 million on Mar 31. The shares were bought at $11.94 per share. SANDERS COREY IAN (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought 8,271 shares at $12.08 per share on Mar 31 for a total of $99914.0 while SANDERS COREY IAN, (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought 16,720 shares on Mar 30 for $199971.0 with each share fetching $11.96.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE), on the other hand, is trading around $8.15 with a market cap of $45.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.88 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vale S.A. (VALE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VALE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $919.0 million. This represented a 91.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.22 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $93.9 billion from $93.62 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.32 billion while total current assets were at $18.49 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.23 billion, significantly lower than the $9.61 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $7.0 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 38.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.10% with a share float percentage of 3.99B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vale S.A. having a total of 474 institutions that hold shares in the company.