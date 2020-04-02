A focus on opportunistic stocks: OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares are 44.21% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.62% or $0.82 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +121.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -1.61% down YTD and 44.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 62.18% and 93.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 16, 2018, Stephens recommended the OSUR stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Raymond James had Resumed the stock as a Mkt Perform on October 23, 2018. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the OSUR stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.58 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.50. The forecasts give the OraSure Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $6.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.50. The two limits represent an downside potential of -78.15% or -78.15%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -42.90% in the current quarter to -$0.06, down from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.08, down -3.00% from $0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 431,133 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 69,584. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 319,461 and 58,686 in purchases and sales respectively.

JERRETT JACK E, a SVP & General Counsel at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $85487.0 at $8.55 per share on May 13. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 1,000 OSUR shares valued at $8560.0 on May 14. The shares were bought at $8.56 per share.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.48 with a market cap of $371.35M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CPRX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 31.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $18.12 million. This represented a 39.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $30.12 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $112.38 million from $96.69 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $5.01 million while total current assets were at $111.36 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $34.61 million, significantly higher than the -$26.15 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $34.59 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 370,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 350,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.13M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.60% with a share float percentage of 96.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.44 million shares worth more than $31.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 7.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.82 million and represent 7.17% of shares outstanding.