A focus on opportunistic stocks: Parsley Energy Inc. (PE), Infosys Limited (INFY)

Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE: PE) shares are -70.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.14% or -$0.18 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -70.65% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.80% and -56.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the PE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 31, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the PE stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 27 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.94. The forecasts give the Parsley Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.5% or 7.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -17.60% in the current quarter to $0.29, up from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.71, up 24.80% from $1.12 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.27 and $0.46. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.79 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 601,731 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 181,368. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 536,072 and 168,068 in purchases and sales respectively.

Windlinger Jerry, a Director at the company, bought 1,618 shares worth $18316.0 at $11.32 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 1,800 PE shares valued at $20070.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $11.15 per share. ALAMEDDINE A R (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $11.25 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $22500.0 while ALAMEDDINE A R, (Director) bought 1,000 shares on Mar 05 for $12600.0 with each share fetching $12.60.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY), on the other hand, is trading around $7.78 with a market cap of $32.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.06 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 18.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.70% with a share float percentage of 4.20B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infosys Limited having a total of 567 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 56.87 million shares worth more than $586.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 15.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 36.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $380.4 million and represent 10.14% of shares outstanding.