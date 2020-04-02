A focus on opportunistic stocks: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) shares are -73.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -18.05% or -$4.32 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -73.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -38.76% and -60.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the SPR stock is a Hold, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the SPR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.61 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.14. The forecasts give the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $87.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.46% or -22.56%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -52.10% in the current quarter to -$0.97, down from the $1.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.23, down -35.60% from $5.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.77 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 34 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 317,074 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 98,843. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 297,141 and 94,716 in purchases and sales respectively.

JOHNSON ROBERT D, a Director at the company, sold 500 shares worth $39790.0 at $79.58 per share on Sep 03. The Director had earlier sold another 500 SPR shares valued at $43495.0 on Dec 02. The shares were sold at $86.99 per share.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.25 with a market cap of $191.45M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 88.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 1,209,075 shares. Insider sales totaled 324,904 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.39M shares after the latest sales, with 7.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.54% with a share float percentage of 141.00M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company.