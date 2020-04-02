A focus on opportunistic stocks: Terex Corporation (TEX), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) shares are -51.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.32% or $0.19 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -51.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.07% and -31.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the TEX stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 25, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the TEX stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.55 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.00. The forecasts give the Terex Corporation stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.83% or -32.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 89.50% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.39, down -16.60% from $3.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.75 and $1.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 82 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 61 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 614,708 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 458,474. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 550,486 and 347,685 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hegarty Kieran, a President, Materials Processin at the company, bought 3,612 shares worth $49875.0 at $13.81 per share on Mar 17. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 TEX shares valued at $252800.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $12.64 per share. GARRISON JOHN L JR (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) bought 10,000 shares at $14.81 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $148100.0 while SACHS DAVID A, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 10 for $162600.0 with each share fetching $16.26.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.80 with a market cap of $294.46M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.24% with a share float percentage of 163.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OrganiGram Holdings Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company.