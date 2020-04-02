A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) is -24.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $12.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The DDD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -65.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.62, the stock is -8.95% and -31.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing -14.14% at the moment leaves the stock -24.86% off its SMA200. DDD registered -39.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.13.

The stock witnessed a -30.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.34%, and is -4.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.48% over the week and 11.81% over the month.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) has around 2472 employees, a market worth around $795.13M and $629.10M in sales. and $629.10M in sales Fwd P/E is 56.10. Profit margin for the company is -11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.31% and -47.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $145.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.70% in year-over-year returns.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Top Institutional Holders

305 institutions hold shares in 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), with 4.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.15% while institutional investors hold 75.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.11M, and float is at 113.59M with Short Float at 26.98%. Institutions hold 72.34% of the Float.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Andrew Martin, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Johnson Andrew Martin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $32000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234691.0 shares.

3D Systems Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Johnson Andrew Martin (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold a total of 3,234 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $9.58 per share for $30967.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 238691.0 shares of the DDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Stern Sadie (EVP, People and Culture) disposed off 3,178 shares at an average price of $9.58 for $30445.0. The insider now directly holds 97,052 shares of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD).

3D Systems Corporation (DDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading -24.75% down over the past 12 months. voxeljet AG (VJET) is -59.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.7% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.