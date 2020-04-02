A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is -55.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.04 and a high of $119.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The PSX stock was last observed hovering at around $53.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.14% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.38% off the consensus price target high of $139.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 14.64% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.51, the stock is -8.48% and -34.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing -7.72% at the moment leaves the stock -49.35% off its SMA200. PSX registered -47.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.63.

The stock witnessed a -32.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.56%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 12.06% over the month.

Phillips 66 (PSX) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $22.53B and $107.44B in sales. and $107.44B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.19 and Fwd P/E is 5.69. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.65% and -58.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Phillips 66 (PSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phillips 66 (PSX) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phillips 66 is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $22.59B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Top Institutional Holders

1,917 institutions hold shares in Phillips 66 (PSX), with 1.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 72.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 455.16M, and float is at 436.79M with Short Float at 1.29%. Institutions hold 72.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.32 million shares valued at $4.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.72% of the PSX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.41 million shares valued at $3.39 billion to account for 6.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 22.64 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $2.52 billion, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 2.52% of the shares totaling 11.09 million with a market value of $1.24 billion.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Phillips 66 (PSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LOWE JOHN E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOWE JOHN E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $74.93 per share for a total of $74930.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61203.0 shares.

Phillips 66 disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that LOWE JOHN E (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $74.91 per share for $149812.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60203.0 shares of the PSX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, LOWE JOHN E (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $76.71 for $153413.0. The insider now directly holds 58,203 shares of Phillips 66 (PSX).

Phillips 66 (PSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -51.45% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -53.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.6% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.25.