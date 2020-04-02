A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Paychex Inc. (PAYX), Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) shares are -28.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.68% or -$2.32 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -28.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.87% and -23.34% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 18, 2020, Citigroup recommended the PAYX stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 18, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the PAYX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $60.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $72.20. The forecasts give the Paychex Inc. stock a price target range of $88.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $58.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 31.14% or -4.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.10% in the current quarter to $0.63, up from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.03, up 8.30% from $2.84 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $0.77. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 64 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 879,684 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 808,883. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 165,697 and 165,067 in purchases and sales respectively.

TUCCI JOSEPH M, a Director at the company, sold 7,686 shares worth $687820.0 at $89.49 per share on Feb 20. The Director had earlier bought another 1,650 PAYX shares valued at $99974.0 on Mar 27. The shares were bought at $60.59 per share. Zaucha Laurie L. (Vice President) sold 19,579 shares at $89.72 per share on Jan 22 for a total of $1.76 million while Bottini Mark Anthony, (Sr. VP of Sales) sold 68,813 shares on Jan 16 for $6.03 million with each share fetching $87.61.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), on the other hand, is trading around $7.93 with a market cap of $1.52B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.70 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Chimera Investment Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 802,238 shares. Insider sales totaled 92,808 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.8M shares after the latest sales, with 82.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.00% with a share float percentage of 184.43M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chimera Investment Corporation having a total of 386 institutions that hold shares in the company.