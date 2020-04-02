A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: VIVUS Inc. (VVUS), Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares are -45.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -59.17% or -$2.13 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -45.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 59.40% and -11.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 05, 2015, WallachBeth recommended the VVUS stock is a Buy, while earlier, WallachBeth had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on May 04, 2016. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.75. The forecasts give the VIVUS Inc. stock a price target range of $1.75 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 16.0% or 16.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.30% in the current quarter to -$0.8, down from the -$0.75 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.95, up 6.10% from -$2.96 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.76 and -$0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,800 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), on the other hand, is trading around $62.62 with a market cap of $77.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $83.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Starbucks Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 288,522 shares. Insider sales totaled 98,005 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.71M shares after the latest sales, with 9.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.80% with a share float percentage of 1.17B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Starbucks Corporation having a total of 2,433 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 89.26 million shares worth more than $7.85 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 80.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.09 billion and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.