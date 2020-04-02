A peek at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Who has invested in It?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is -26.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.92 and a high of $47.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADM stock was last observed hovering at around $35.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.31% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.09% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.87% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.87, the stock is -1.45% and -15.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing -3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -17.59% off its SMA200. ADM registered -19.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.72.

The stock witnessed a -11.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.93%, and is 3.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) has around 38100 employees, a market worth around $19.41B and $64.66B in sales. and $64.66B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.49 and Fwd P/E is 9.42. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.12% and -28.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $15.71B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.20% in year-over-year returns.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Top Institutional Holders

1,092 institutions hold shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), with 2.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 81.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 573.18M, and float is at 555.65M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 81.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with over 51.21 million shares valued at $2.37 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.19% of the ADM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 44.95 million shares valued at $2.08 billion to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 38.45 million shares representing 6.90% and valued at over $1.78 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 6.65% of the shares totaling 37.05 million with a market value of $1.72 billion.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sanchez Francisco J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sanchez Francisco J bought 1,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $36.95 per share for a total of $50622.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4370.0 shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that D AMBROSE MICHAEL (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 6,635 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $46.13 per share for $306086.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 205061.0 shares of the ADM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, D AMBROSE MICHAEL (Senior Vice President) disposed off 11,500 shares at an average price of $46.00 for $529043.0. The insider now directly holds 205,061 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM).

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -20.10% down over the past 12 months. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is -29.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.5% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.98.