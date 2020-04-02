A peek at NiSource Inc. (NI): Who has invested in It?

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is -17.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.56 and a high of $30.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The NI stock was last observed hovering at around $24.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.91% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.12% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 3.92% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.06, the stock is -7.93% and -16.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.46 million and changing -7.65% at the moment leaves the stock -18.18% off its SMA200. NI registered -18.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.70.

The stock witnessed a -18.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.17%, and is 1.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.36% over the week and 9.17% over the month.

NiSource Inc. (NI) has around 8363 employees, a market worth around $8.74B and $5.21B in sales. and $5.21B in sales Current P/E ratio is 26.29 and Fwd P/E is 16.25. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.89% and -24.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

NiSource Inc. (NI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NiSource Inc. (NI) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $1.97B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 574.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.50% in year-over-year returns.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Top Institutional Holders

719 institutions hold shares in NiSource Inc. (NI), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 94.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 379.02M, and float is at 379.02M with Short Float at 1.56%. Institutions hold 94.13% of the Float.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at NiSource Inc. (NI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mulpas Joseph W, the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Mulpas Joseph W sold 12,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $29.66 per share for a total of $375199.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8570.0 shares.

NiSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Surface Suzanne K. (Chief Services Officer) sold a total of 7,407 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $28.75 per share for $212951.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28652.0 shares of the NI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Hightman Carrie J (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 11,696 shares at an average price of $29.50 for $345032.0. The insider now directly holds 346,401 shares of NiSource Inc. (NI).

NiSource Inc. (NI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading -12.97% down over the past 12 months. Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) is -17.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.08% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.