A peek at Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX): Who has invested in It?

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) is -23.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $4.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 77.69% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -16.63% and -29.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing -3.63% at the moment leaves the stock -75.49% off its SMA200. ONTX registered -91.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4169 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5338.

The stock witnessed a -40.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.76%, and is -17.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 12.99% over the month.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $40.88M and $2.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 184.32% and -93.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-428.90%).

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $150k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 57.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 87.50% in year-over-year returns.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 11.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.00M, and float is at 138.59M with Short Float at 6.07%. Institutions hold 11.06% of the Float.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reddy E Premkumar, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Reddy E Premkumar bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $0.20 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 544546.0 shares.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that MARINO JAMES J (Director) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $0.20 per share for $30000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 166942.0 shares of the ONTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Fruchtman Steven M (President, Chief Executive Off) acquired 149,000 shares at an average price of $0.20 for $29800.0. The insider now directly holds 149,426 shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX).