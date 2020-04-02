News

A peek at Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX): Who has invested in It?

By Richard Addington

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) is -23.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $4.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONTX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 77.69% higher than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.29, the stock is -16.63% and -29.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.84 million and changing -3.63% at the moment leaves the stock -75.49% off its SMA200. ONTX registered -91.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4169 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5338.

The stock witnessed a -40.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.76%, and is -17.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 12.99% over the month.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $40.88M and $2.20M in sales. and $2.20M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 184.32% and -93.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-428.90%).

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $150k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 57.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 87.50% in year-over-year returns.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 11.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.00M, and float is at 138.59M with Short Float at 6.07%. Institutions hold 11.06% of the Float.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reddy E Premkumar, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Reddy E Premkumar bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $0.20 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 544546.0 shares.

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that MARINO JAMES J (Director) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $0.20 per share for $30000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 166942.0 shares of the ONTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Fruchtman Steven M (President, Chief Executive Off) acquired 149,000 shares at an average price of $0.20 for $29800.0. The insider now directly holds 149,426 shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX).

News

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Vs. Rollins Inc. (ROL): Which Is Riskier?

Andrew Francis - 0
Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) shares are -41.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.34% or -$0.92 lower...
Read more
News

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – SunPower Corporation (SPWR), International Paper Company (IP)

Sue Brooks - 0
SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are -37.18% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.38% or $0.16 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
News

Summarizing The Case For Ecolab Inc. (ECL), FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) shares are -21.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.72% or $5.46 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY), Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Extended Stay America Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) shares are -50.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.14% or -$0.16 lower in the...
Read more

The decline in SLM Corporation (SLM) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

News Sue Brooks - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is -24.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.25 and a high of...
Read more

Recent

Alcoa Corporation (AA) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Companies Richard Addington - 0
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is -59.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.80 and a high of...
Read more

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) Vs. ANSYS Inc. (ANSS): Updated Outlook

News Richard Addington - 0
Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares are -65.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.54% or $0.3 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Unsafe At Current Price? – Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP), Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCEP) shares are -36.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.70% or -$0.89 lower in the...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us