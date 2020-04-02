Analysts suggest BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) could spike -78.09% in a year

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is -45.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $9.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 52.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.89, the stock is -19.52% and -29.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.5 million and changing -5.25% at the moment leaves the stock -33.16% off its SMA200. BCRX registered -78.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -29.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5403 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6637.

The stock witnessed a -39.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.07%, and is -5.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 20.51% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $304.39M and $48.80M in sales. and $48.80M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 37.32% and -79.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.10%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $4.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.90% in year-over-year returns.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 90.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.63M, and float is at 152.72M with Short Float at 10.51%. Institutions hold 90.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.15 million shares valued at $41.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.88% of the BCRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 10.95 million shares valued at $37.76 million to account for 7.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 9.94 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $34.3 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 6.10% of the shares totaling 9.41 million with a market value of $32.46 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stonehouse Jon P, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Stonehouse Jon P bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $72500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 778086.0 shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Sniecinski Megan (Chief Business Officer) bought a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $1.45 per share for $65250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45000.0 shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, LEE KENNETH B JR (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.45 for $7250.0. The insider now directly holds 15,252 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading 132.64% up over the past 12 months. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is -24.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.74% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.