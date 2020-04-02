Analysts suggest International Paper Company (IP) could spike -36.03% in a year

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is -34.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.38 and a high of $47.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The IP stock was last observed hovering at around $31.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.11% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 11.32% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.15, the stock is -4.58% and -20.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.98 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -27.66% off its SMA200. IP registered -36.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.76.

The stock witnessed a -18.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.53%, and is 4.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 8.38% over the month.

International Paper Company (IP) has around 51000 employees, a market worth around $11.97B and $22.38B in sales. and $22.38B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.81 and Fwd P/E is 10.73. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.29% and -37.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

International Paper Company (IP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Paper Company (IP) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Paper Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $5.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.60% in year-over-year returns.

International Paper Company (IP) Top Institutional Holders

1,173 institutions hold shares in International Paper Company (IP), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 86.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 397.12M, and float is at 391.09M with Short Float at 2.96%. Institutions hold 85.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.84 million shares valued at $2.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.95% of the IP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 37.92 million shares valued at $1.75 billion to account for 9.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 24.29 million shares representing 6.19% and valued at over $1.12 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 19.84 million with a market value of $913.85 million.

International Paper Company (IP) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at International Paper Company (IP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hamic William Thomas, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Hamic William Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $32.41 per share for a total of $129626.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14841.0 shares.

International Paper Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Young Ray G (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $32.09 per share for $160425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7000.0 shares of the IP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, BONNOT VINCENT P (Vice President & Controller) acquired 656 shares at an average price of $40.42 for $26513.0. The insider now directly holds 12,465 shares of International Paper Company (IP).

International Paper Company (IP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WestRock Company (WRK) that is trading -31.42% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.97% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.22.