Analysts suggest NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) could spike -11.34% in a year

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: NBY) is 34.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $4.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 42.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is 39.44% and 44.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.0 million and changing 43.41% at the moment leaves the stock 11.91% off its SMA200. NBY registered -11.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 53.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5923 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6040.

The stock witnessed a 55.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.38%, and is -1.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.62% over the week and 45.43% over the month.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $27.49M and $8.50M in sales. and $8.50M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 275.55% and -78.71% from its 52-week high.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $2.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 46.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY), with 7.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.53% while institutional investors hold 4.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.97M, and float is at 16.25M with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 3.60% of the Float.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fu Jian Ping, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Fu Jian Ping sold 380,954 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $3.84 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.3 million shares.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Pioneer Pharma (Hong Kong) Co (10% Owner) sold a total of 24,326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $4.04 per share for $98277.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.19 million shares of the NBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, WU MIJIA (Director) disposed off 15,873 shares at an average price of $4.04 for $64127.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY).

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading -23.91% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.07% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 151420.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.54.