Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Lexington Realty Trust (LXP), Hasbro Inc. (HAS)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) shares are -12.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.24% or -$0.62 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.20% down YTD and -12.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.65% and -14.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 26, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the LXP stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Stifel had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on January 08, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the LXP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.08. The forecasts give the Lexington Realty Trust stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.38% or 2.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1,000.00% in the current quarter to $0.03, down from the $0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.16, down -3.60% from $1.15 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 41 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 744,655 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 645,473. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 633,037 and 511,016 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bonventre Joseph, a EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $186000.0 at $9.30 per share on Jun 06. The EVP had earlier sold another 28,271 LXP shares valued at $314376.0 on Nov 26. The shares were sold at $11.12 per share.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), on the other hand, is trading around $70.08 with a market cap of $9.98B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $94.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 25.61% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hasbro Inc. (HAS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HAS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $660.63 million. This represented a 53.74% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.43 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.86 billion from $5.55 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $653.06 million, significantly higher than the $646.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $519.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 25 times at Hasbro Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 43,092 shares. Insider sales totaled 22,467 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.15M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.80% with a share float percentage of 126.72M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hasbro Inc. having a total of 921 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 16.18 million shares worth more than $1.71 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.66 billion and represent 11.47% of shares outstanding.